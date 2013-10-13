An MIT Scientist Wore Google Glass On A New York Comic Con Panel: 'We're In An Image Revolution'

During the New York Comic Con panel for the Discovery Channel’s new James Wood’s hosted show “Futurescape,” Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Project Innovator of The Camera Culture Group and Research Scientist John Werner strapped on a pair of Google Glass.

After showing a “Futurescape” clip about nano machines that could one day be coursing through our bodies looking for diseases and problems, Werner chimed in with what he thinks is innovative about Google Glass — that the device has a camera looking at your eye to detect blinks and winks.

Werner used Google Glass as an example of what the future could potentially hold in regards to cameras “looking in” as opposed to looking out.

Specifically, to use the technology to detect health issues by analysing data from such a device that might not otherwise be caught.

He then briefly waved around a device his group is working on that looks into your eyes and can tell you if you’re going to get specific retinal diseases.

Chris C. Anderson He waved it quickly. Ironically, too fast to see.

Werner said we’re in the midst of an image revolution with the development underway of a trillion frames per-second camera, as well as a camera that can see around corners.

The future could be bright, and everybody might be able to see it.

