Will Bosworth from the MIT Biomimetics Robotics Lab designed a tiny, bouncy robot. He calls it the “Super Mini Cheetah.”

He built the little guy for $5,000, relatively nothing in the robotics world. Bosworth will release the design plans soon.

Written and produced by Carl Mueller

