An LA Restaurant Is Discounting Meals For People Who Leave Their Phones At The Door

Remember the cell phone stacking game, “Don’t Be A D— During Meals”? Eva Restaurant must have caught wind of it because they’ve been offering 5% discounts to customers who leave their smartphone at the door. Owner and chef Mark Gold told KPCC radio the LA-based restaurant wants to recreate the ambiance of a home-cooked meal.



“For us, it’s really not about people disrupting other guests. Eva is home, and we want to create that environment of home, and we want people to connect again,” he said.

The deal has yet to upset customers so far, though less than half have taken advantage, Gold said.

Eva isn’t the first high-end restaurant to call out customers for acting rude. Earlier this spring, luxury hotspots in Manhattan began charging customers for missed reservations, with one angry restaurant even blasting its no-shows on Twitter.

Gil Harel, co-founder of the group deals app BiteHunter, told Your Money such moves do little to bolster business at a time when consumers are minding their budgets. However, he expects the trend to continue as restaurants look for ways to polish their brands and attract high-paying customers.

