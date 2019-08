HomeBiogas is not your average compost bin. It decomposes kitchen waste and turns it into gas for your stove. Each litre of waste creates 200 litres of gas. That’s enough for an hour of cooking.

It is currently crowdfunding on Indiegogo.

