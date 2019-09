French gadget site Nowhere Else seems to have gotten its hands on the front panel of an iPhone 5. The part looks very similar to a bunch we have already seen leaked.



They posted a bunch of pictures.

One of them does the best job we’ve seen comparing the size of the current iPhone with the new one coming out next month.

