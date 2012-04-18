'An iPad Mini Would Be The Competition's Worst Nightmare'

I could destroy your little tablet with one small decision…

Photo: AP

Apple has been working on iPads of various shapes and sizes since 2009, says Sterne Agee analyst Shaw Wu in a note this morning.He was commenting on the increasing chatter that Apple is thinking about releasing an iPad mini, that would only be 7.85-inches big.



He says Apple has been playing with devices in all sorts of sizes from 4-inches to 12-inches, so the rumours aren’t that shocking.

He doesn’t know if Apple will release an iPad mini, but he thinks it would be a smart move. Here’s why:

iPad mini Would Be Competition’s Worst Nightmare. From a competitive standpoint, we believe an iPad mini with a lower price point would be the competition’s worst nightmare. Most of them already have a tough enough time competing against the iPad 2, as well as the new iPad with their $399 and $499 starting price points. So far, only AMZN has had modest success with its Kindle Fire at $199. We believe a lower priced iPad mini would make it even more difficult for the competition to gain traction.

Don’t Miss: Why Is Android A Complete And Utter Failure In The Tablet Market?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.