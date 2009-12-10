Here's Your Invitation To AOL's Big Spin-Off Party

AOL didn’t invite us to its big spin-off party at the New York Stock Exchange tonight, but we do have a copy of the invitation. We’ve pasted it below. It’s splashy!



A warning, though: Don’t try to crash this bash, New York Stock Exchange security is very tight. (Metal detectors, guys with guns, Government ID required…all that).

Anyway, don’t be sad if you can’t make it. We have pictures from last night’s Founders’ Club Party, also held at the NYSE. Clicking through those is basically like being there…

Check’em out →

NYC Founders Club Flag flying in front of NYSE Mike Bloomberg, Alexis Glick and Duncan Niederauer address the crowd from on stage (L to R) Alexis Glick, Duncan Niederauer, Dan Allen, Mayor Bloomberg, Dina Kaplan This is John Lippman, Gordon Crovitz and Nina Zagat. Great! But look at all those monitors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.