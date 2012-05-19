An Intense, Close Up Shot Of What Mark Zuckerberg Looks Like Right Now

Thebawdofeuphony took an incredibly cool, close-up shot of “Papa Z” witnessing his IPO a few moments ago.



Zuckerberg looks both intense and excited. There’s a hint of consternation (maybe because there’s a cameraphone is in his face).

Here’s the shot from Instagram.

A shot close enough that you can see the bags under Zuckerberg’s eyes from the all-night hackathon that preceded the ringing of the opening bell.

Photo: Thebawdofeupohony via Instagram

