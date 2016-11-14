US

This is one of the most recognisable voices in video games

Chris Snyder

If you play video games, then you probably know Troy Baker. He’s the voice of many popular characters including Joel from “The Last of Us,” the Joker in “Batman: Arkham Origins,” and Booker DeWitt in “BioShock Infinite.” We spoke with Troy about what it’s like to be a video game voice actor and learn the motivation for some of his characters.

