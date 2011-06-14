An interview with the CEO of NIRI [VIDEO]

In an interview at NIRI’s annual conference in Orlando, Florida, June 12-15, 2011, Jeff Morgan, CEO of the organisation, talks about how NIRI can grow by attracting new members from IPOs as well as from private companies that may one one day go public. NIRI is also starting to cater more to overseas IR professionals interested in tapping US investment capital.



[Article by Neil Stewart, IR magazine]



