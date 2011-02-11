An Interview With Bob Goldsmith Of BCMS Corporate

We had the opportunity to speak with Bob Goldsmith, President and CEO of BCMS Corporate at the AM&AA Winter Conference in New Orleans. Bob provided some great insight into what his investment bank is seeing from business owners, how BCMS Corporate is evolving along with the current M&A landscape, and where he sees opportunities for success.



BCMS Corporate, an international M&A Advisory firm, specialises in sell-side advisory services for middle market business owners, and has sold over 250 privately held companies within the middle and lower middle market. Originally based in the UK, BCMS Corporate now has offices in the USA, China, and Canada.

What current drivers are pushing sellers to bring their company to market?

“Working through the recession has its wear and tear on a business owner,” says Bob Goldsmith, President and CEO of BCMS Corporate. Additional drivers motivating sellers include family planning, retirement, resourcing, both financial and value add from strategic buyers, as well as the transition from entrepreneur to day to day manager of the business.



How has this M&A environment changed how you do business?

The M&A landscape has required firms to make changes to how they do business. BCMS Corporate looks at the entire process and realises that it is not a time to do things as they were. Right now there is good pricing for the right companies that secures an advisor which can resource the transaction appropriately.



What can a business owner do to better position their business for sale?

Business owners need to address two critical factors when preparing for the sale of their business. The business must reduce the dependance on the business owner and build a management team that can focus on growing the business. It is also important for business owners to understand working capital issues.



Are you seeing an increase of activity from international buyers in the US?

BCMS Corporate is seeing increased activity from international buyers and feels their International presence is important to their continued success. “Smaller international buyers are looking at US acquisitions to get closer to the consumers,” says Bob Goldsmith.



