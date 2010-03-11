Dow Squeezes Out Modest Gains On High Volume

You can read about some of today’s top performers here.
Here’s the final scoreboard:
Dow: Up 3 points to 10,567.
NASDAQ: Up 18 points to 2358.
S&P 500: Up 5 points to 1145.
Commodities were up earlier but metals fell later in the day. Oil is up $0.33 to $81.81 a barrel.
Gold is down 1.5% or $16.70 to $1105.60 an ounce as it rapidly approaches the $1100 mark. Silver is down nearly 2% to $17 an ounce.
Futures remain mixed, with metals and grains falling whilst equities, energy climb.
