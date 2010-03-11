Dow Squeezes Out Modest Gains On High Volume

You can read about some of today’s top performers here.



Here’s the final scoreboard:

Dow: Up 3 points to 10,567.

NASDAQ: Up 18 points to 2358.

S&P 500: Up 5 points to 1145.

Commodities were up earlier but metals fell later in the day. Oil is up $0.33 to $81.81 a barrel.

Gold is down 1.5% or $16.70 to $1105.60 an ounce as it rapidly approaches the $1100 mark. Silver is down nearly 2% to $17 an ounce.

Futures remain mixed, with metals and grains falling whilst equities, energy climb.

