Take Our Instagram Tour Inside The World's Top Ad Agencies

The view from Dentsu America’s NYC Office

Photo: Instagram

If you really want to know what it is like to work in an advertising agency, stalk the employee Instagram accounts.Earlier this Summer, we reported on how most advertising agencies are slow to fully utilise corporate Instagram accounts, which is unfortunate, because these same agencies are producing some amazing Instagram campaigns for their clients.



Searching by agency hashtags, however, uncovered a plethora of unofficial photos from inside the walls of some of the largest agency networks in the world.

Since the agencies themselves have very little to show on their Instagram accounts, we decided to check out what the employees are Instagraming personally. While the occasional pool table and skyline view are not unusual, there are some surprising perks at some shops … all while working 70-hour weeks, of course.

Our journey through the Instagram accounts of the advertising world focused primarily on the top 25 largest advertising networks in the world. The result was a worldwide tour of the offices and lifestyles of ad professionals from Hong Kong to New York City.

