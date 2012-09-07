Take Our Instagram Tour Inside The World's Top Ad Agencies

Samantha Felix
Dentsu NYC ViewThe view from Dentsu America’s NYC Office

If you really want to know what it is like to work in an advertising agency, stalk the employee Instagram accounts.Earlier this Summer, we reported on how most advertising agencies are slow to fully utilise corporate Instagram accounts, which is unfortunate, because these same agencies are producing some amazing Instagram campaigns for their clients.

Searching by agency hashtags, however, uncovered a plethora of unofficial photos from inside the walls of some of the largest agency networks in the world.

Since the agencies themselves have very little to show on their Instagram accounts, we decided to check out what the employees are Instagraming personally. While the occasional pool table and skyline view are not unusual, there are some surprising perks at some shops … all while working 70-hour weeks, of course.

Our journey through the Instagram accounts of the advertising world focused primarily on the top 25 largest advertising networks in the world. The result was a worldwide tour of the offices and lifestyles of ad professionals from Hong Kong to New York City.

It all starts with the lobby: Here is an aerial view of McCann World Group's lobby in Singapore.

Ogilvy & Mather's Shanghai office lobby has a more modern vibe.

This is Ogilvy & Mather's intricate lighting system in the lobby of their Hong Kong office.

In the Ogilvy Atlanta office, one Instagramer took a picture of their cafeteria-turned-bar when it is time for happy hour.

Kishi Bashi serenaded the staff in the Ogilvy NY office. Happens all the time. Seriously.

Saatchi & Saatchi Bangkok has a labyrinth-like lobby ceiling.

A Saatchi & Saatchi San Francisco employee Instagramed this selfie from her workplace. Nice pedicure!

Here, a couple of Saatchi & Saatchi New York employees engage in an intense darts game.

Meet Marta meeting Marta—this is Saatchi & Saatchi Russia's agency cat.

Here an Instagramer captures a moment with one of the dogs of Wieden+Kennedy.

Follow the loveable pooches under the hashtag: #WKDogs

This is the view an employee at Digitas in San Francisco shared over morning coffee.

Here is Digitas Boston's in-house Tiki bar.

And for happy hour at Y&R Singapore, they had a lion dancer come to the office for the Lunar New Year.

Here is the view from a lucky Dentsu employee's desk in New York City.

Dentsu's Malaysia office has a 'contemplation bar' for employees on the 19th floor of the building.

This Instagram shows the intricate mini golf course that Dentsu America set up for their employees in the New York office.

Dentsu America tries to slow things down a bit in the New York office with the company of their agency fish.

And, Leo Burnett has puppy care. Amazing.

Follow these agency puppies under the hashtag: #leoburnettpuppycar

At DraftFCB NYC the day starts at the coffee bar, which has a full-time barista.

The view from a creative meeting at DraftFCB's New York City office, near Macy's.

DraftFCB employees like to post pictures of themselves dressed up like penguins for Winter gatherings.

While at Young & Rubicam, they play Wii to decompress.

At Huge in Brooklyn they love hipster ping pong.

Sapient Nitro has egg chairs for employees.

Sapient Nitro London has just about every game possible in their company game room.

Sapient Nitro decided to get a little crazy and took everyone to the Florida Keys for a company retreat. Not a bad way to end the day.

