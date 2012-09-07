Take Our Instagram Tour Inside The World's Top Ad Agencies

Photo: Instagram
If you really want to know what it is like to work in an advertising agency, stalk the employee Instagram accounts.Earlier this Summer, we reported on how most advertising agencies are slow to fully utilise corporate Instagram accounts, which is unfortunate, because these same agencies are producing some amazing Instagram campaigns for their clients.
Searching by agency hashtags, however, uncovered a plethora of unofficial photos from inside the walls of some of the largest agency networks in the world.
Since the agencies themselves have very little to show on their Instagram accounts, we decided to check out what the employees are Instagraming personally. While the occasional pool table and skyline view are not unusual, there are some surprising perks at some shops … all while working 70-hour weeks, of course.
Our journey through the Instagram accounts of the advertising world focused primarily on the top 25 largest advertising networks in the world. The result was a worldwide tour of the offices and lifestyles of ad professionals from Hong Kong to New York City.
In the Ogilvy Atlanta office, one Instagramer took a picture of their cafeteria-turned-bar when it is time for happy hour.
A Saatchi & Saatchi San Francisco employee Instagramed this selfie from her workplace. Nice pedicure!
And for happy hour at Y&R Singapore, they had a lion dancer come to the office for the Lunar New Year.
This Instagram shows the intricate mini golf course that Dentsu America set up for their employees in the New York office.
Dentsu America tries to slow things down a bit in the New York office with the company of their agency fish.
Follow these agency puppies under the hashtag: #leoburnettpuppycar
DraftFCB employees like to post pictures of themselves dressed up like penguins for Winter gatherings.
Sapient Nitro decided to get a little crazy and took everyone to the Florida Keys for a company retreat. Not a bad way to end the day.
