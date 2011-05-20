An Insider's Guide To The GooglePlex: 10 Must-Do Recommendations

, the most popular workplace Foursquare check-in in the entire Bay Area is the Googleplex.
What’s so special about the Googleplex?
Well, there are dinosaurs, giant phones, free bikes, nap pods, and we’re not even scratching the surface.
Check out our walkthrough of the modern day Willy Wonka factory.
See if you can grab a Google bike to get around the complex on. It will save you some energy and time.
Check out the huge iron T-Rex on the main campus. Sometimes, employees punk T-Rex and put pink flamingos all over it. LOL
Once you're done eating at one of Google's famous cafeterias, head over to Charlie's Cafe to eat another delicious meal, like this one from Charlie's
Walk to the Vista Slope for a good view of the area, including the Googleplex, Shoreline Amphitheatre, and golf course
