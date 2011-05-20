An Insider's Guide To The GooglePlex: 10 Must-Do Recommendations

, the most popular workplace Foursquare check-in in the entire Bay Area is the Googleplex.



What’s so special about the Googleplex?

Well, there are dinosaurs, giant phones, free bikes, nap pods, and we’re not even scratching the surface.

Check out our walkthrough of the modern day Willy Wonka factory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.