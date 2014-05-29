An Insider's 60-Second Guide: Where To Sleep, Eat & Play In The Barossa Valley

Maggie Beer at The Pheasant Farm, her Barossa Valley produce store and cafe.

A legend of South Australia’s food scene, cook and author Maggie Beer opened the Pheasant Farm in the Barossa in the late ’70s. It’s now the Pheasant Farm Shop and café, selling a range of produce bearing her name, as well as being a relaxing place for a picnic lunch made on site.

Where’s good to sleep?

Check out the B and Bs. There are so many good ones to choose from – farm stays, old cottages, converted stables. You’ll soon find something you love or ask Barossa Tourism to help – there’s an accommodation finder on the website.

Name your favourite places to eat in the Barossa Valley

FermentAsian for its wonderful Vietnamese flavours; Hentley Farm restaurant, where I love to sit outside and Casa Carboni on a Sunday.

Where do you go for a good coffee or tea?

Am I allowed to say Pheasant Farm?

Name five wineries we should visit in the Barossa

Only five? There’s so many you should!

Yalumba, Australia’s oldest family-owned winery. Seppeltsfield, where they have every vintage of Tawny back to 1878. Peter Lehmann Wines – we love and miss the Baron. Rockford – Robert O’Callaghan has such a distinct, individual style. The Willows Vineyard – the Scholz family have been here since 1845 and Peter was the Barossa’s 2011 winemaker of the year. And I know you said five, but Pindarie, just to name a few!

Any good shops to poke around in?

The whole of Angaston’s historic main street and Alabaster in Tanunda for fashion, homewares and accessories.

Angaston’s main street

Where do you like to head on a day off?

To the sea

What’s the area’s best-kept food secret?

Saturday morning Barossa Farmers Market . You’ll find me there if I’m in town.

Anything we should avoid?

Nothing I’d like to mention

What souvenir should we take home and why?

A bottle of Barossa shiraz to open with friends to remind you of the hospitality of the region.

Pindarie

