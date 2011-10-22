An Inside Look at Twitter's Future

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo provided some insights into his company at the recent Web 2.0 Summit. Already, Twitter is up to 250 mn tweets a month, an increase of 20 mn from last month. It has capital and a plan. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights:



1. Google+: Twitter isn’t necessarily looking at Google+ as a direct competitor, instead seeing the search engine giant’s social media product as more in Facebook‘s space. Nonetheless, Costolo took steps to differentiate his company, saying that it would ‘compete on simplicity’.

2. Search: speaking of Google, Twitter isn’t planning to take the battle to the giant’s key strength. Costolo indicated that Twitter isn’t planning to improve search right now, and is focusing on other priorities.

3. Apple: the direct integration with Apple’s operating system is expected to give the microblogging service a bump. Already, new registrations from this source have tripled since the Apple relationship was executed.

4. IPO: Costolo continued to indicate that a big liquidity event is not in the firm’s future. It is sitting on plenty of money and has provided early liquidity to those who want it.

Source: Search Engine Watch

