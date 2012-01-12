An Inside Look At Facebook's Offices When It Was Just Starting To Take Over The World

Photo: Glassdoor
With Facebook settling into its new office space in Menlo Park, we’re going to take one last look at its old offices.Our friends at Glassdoor provided us with photos from the smaller, less fancy offices, where Facebook went from a social network, to the social network.
This giant drawing board was near the building's main entrance. Employees could write whatever they wanted
It looked like the company had quite a few employees to fill up its giant board. Notice the open floor plan style
Facebook employees didn't worry if their computers broke, they could always get replacement parts from the vending machine
The company also stocked more traditional vending machines. The best part? All those delicious drinks were free
After a long day of work, Facebook offered employees plenty of spaces to relax including this modern lounge
The kitchen also served as a gaming station with tables that offered plenty of space for employees to play their favourite board game during the day
And if you really needed to blow off some steam, you could always play an intense game of Rock Band in the company's music room
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.