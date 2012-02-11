An Inside Look At Berkshire Hathaway

Charlie Rose recently joined Warren Buffett for a rare inside look at Berkshire Hathaway. There are few good nuggets in the interview including:



Buffett doesn’t obsess over his wealth and purchasing power because he finds that many wealthy people end up being possessed by their possessions as opposed to possessing their possessions…..

Investing is like baseball. Wait for the right pitch….

He’s successful if he has “one good idea per year”.

The main mistake most investors make is trading on short-term news….

He says the future of America is as bright as ever….

“Warren Buffett is one of the richest men in the world. His company, Berkshire Hathaway, owns or has a stake in over 70 businesses such as Coca Cola, IBM, and American Express. But this is no ordinary billionaire. He’s giving 99 per cent of his wealth to charity and he thinks rich people should pay higher taxes.

“Person to Person” take you to where Buffett’s mega deals are done. His private office in Omaha, Neb., is as unconventional as the man himself.

WARREN BUFFETT: Charlie, Lara — I’m glad to have you here at world headquarters. (LAUGHS)

CHARLIE ROSE: Why Omaha for you?

WARREN BUFFETT: Well, you know, I was born here. I’ve always been happy here. I’ve lived various other places — Washington D.C., New York. …It’s home. And I live five minutes from here. I’ve lived in the same house for 53 years. I’ve been in this building for 50 years. My car just automatically drives back and forth (LAUGHS). If I try to take it anyplace else, it won’t go.”

