An Innovative Chinese Developer Has Built 4 Villas Atop A Shopping Mall

Can’t find enough space in the big city to build yet another office tower? Here’s an idea: Build a complex on top of a shopping mall.That was the answer for the developers of Jiutian International Square, an eight-story shopping mall in the Chinese city of Zhuzhou. They built four villas — complete with gardens — on the roof of the shopping mall.



But instead of looking for four rich families seeking single-family homes in the middle of the city, they plan to use the mansions to house the mall’s 160 real-estate management employees.

China Daily confirmed that the villas have proper permits, were built to code and already have electricity and water installed.

The employees housed there will get panoramic views and the chance to work in one of the most original office buildings in the city.

