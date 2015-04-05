Everything you need to know about men's dress shoes

Part of dressing is knowing the terminology.

The only way to know what you want is to ask for it by name. Our friends at Nice Laundry have created the perfect cheat sheet to get up to speed quickly.

If you don’t know your derbies from your eyelets, or your vamps from your Oxfords, this infographic is your perfect starting place.

All the shoes shown in the graphic are in style — pick the one that speaks to you.

