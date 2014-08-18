An Indonesian Tourist Boat Has Sunk - 10 Foreigners And 5 Locals Are Missing

Ten tourists and five locals are missing after a tourist boat in Indonesia sank when ferrying travellers between the resort island of Lombok and Komodo island – home of the Komodo Dragon – the ABC is reporting this morning.

Australian officials are trying to confirm if any Australians were aboard the boat which is believed to have foundered on a reef after its engine lost power in stormy seas on Saturday night.

10 of the 25 people aboard the boat were rescued by local fisherman but none were from Australia.

“Any Australians who have concerns for the welfare of family or friends in the region should attempt to directly contact them,” DFAT said in a statement.

“If they are unable to do so and still hold concerns for their welfare, they should call DFAT’s 24-hour Consular Emergency Centre on +61 2 6261 3305 from overseas, or within Australia on 1300 555 135.”

