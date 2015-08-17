An Indonesian on-demand motorcycle taxi startup is trying to hire 16,000 drivers in four days

The on-demand economy is going nuts around the world. In June Uber had its millionth driver give their first ride and Airbnb now has more than 1.5 million listings around the world.

But Indonesian motorcycle taxi startup Go-Jek wants to blow all this out of the water in its corner of the world by hiring 16,000 drivers over four days. And according to Tech In Asia it’s even hired part of Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno sports stadium to get the job done.

The Indonesian-based on demand delivery driver service was launched about four years ago but really started to gain some traction after releasing its mobile app earlier this year.

The latest recruitment drive will take the number of Go-Jek drivers to about 20,000, making it larger than some of the nation’s major taxi chains.

