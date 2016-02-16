An Indonesian gold miner trapped underground for 8 days has been rescued

Gosowong, Indonesia. Image: Newcrest Mining

Pak Mursalim Sahman, an Indonesian trapped underground in one of the world’s biggest gold mines for eight days, has been rescued.

Australia’s Newcrest Mining says Sahman will be taken to the Gosowong medical centre for health checks and to be reunited with his family.

What was described as a “geotechnical event” occurred on February 8 at the Kencana underground mine on Halmahera Island in Indonesia.

The mine, operated by Pt Nusa Halmahera Minerals, and 75% owned by Newcrest, was evacuated but one employee was trapped 300 metres underground.

Two days later a small drill hole reached the man. And today he was pulled to safety through a bore hole dug from a tunnel above him.

Newcrest shares are down 6% today to $15.22 after yesterday posting a below expectations profit of $US81 million ($114.1 million) for the six months to December.

