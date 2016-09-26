An indigenous inmate has died after an altercation with prison officers in an Adelaide jail

Latoya Rule with Wayne Morrison. (Photo: Latoya Rule / Facebook)

An indigenous man who needed medical treatment after an altercation with prison guards at Adelaide’s Yatala Prison on Friday has died.

Wayne Morrison, 29, died overnight following the incident on Friday, which reportedly involved up to five prison guards being treated for injuries.

The Aboriginal Legal Rights Movement claims Morrison was treated for his injuries after the incident on Friday, which occured shortly before midday local time.

The Advertiser reports that the ALRM claims Morrison was not breathing for “some 50 minutes before ambulance officers resuscitated him”.

Detectives from the SAPOL’s Police Corrections Section will investigate.

Morrison was waiting to appear in a court hearing via video link when the incident occurred, reportedly initially involving two prison officers before escalating.

Morrison’s sister, Latoya Rule, wrote on Facebook that her brother “was a non-violent fisherman and artist” and that he had been in prison for six days and was due to be released on home detention.

