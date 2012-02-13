Incredible Pictures From Athens On Sunday Night

An incredible photo of Athens on fire, as Greek citizens protest austerity. (Via @_cb01).



The latest reform bill was just passed overwhelmingly.

And a few more from the AP:

A petrol bomb explodes over riot police during clashes in Athens, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012. Riots engulfed central Athens and at least 10 buildings went up in flames in mass protests late Sunday as lawmakers prepared for a historic parliamentary vote on harsh austerity measures demanded to keep the country solvent and within the eurozone.

Photo: Petros Giannakouris / AP

Protesters pass by a burning cinema in Athens, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012. Riots engulfed central Athens and at least 10 buildings went up in flames in mass protests late Sunday as lawmakers prepared for a historic parliamentary vote on harsh austerity measures demanded to keep the country solvent and within the eurozone.

Photo: AP / Kostas Tsironis

Protesters clash with riot police in Athens, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012. Protesters and police fought running battles in central Athens Sunday, as Greek lawmakers debated legislation that would introduce severe austerity measures to stave off bankruptcy.

Photo: AP / Petros Giannakouris

Protesters attack with fireworks riot policemen during clashes in Athens on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012. Greek lawmakers on Sunday began debating legislation introducing severe austerity measures necessary for the country to secure a euros 130 billion ($171.46 billion) bailout from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund and stave off bankruptcy. The legislation will also approve a bond-swapping deal with private creditors that will allow Greece to shave off at least euros 100 billion of its euros 360 billion debt.

Photo: AP / Kostas Tsironis

