This Amazing Film Shows What Iraq Was Like In The 1950s

In April, 20th century film house British Pathé digitized more than 80,000 of its films and put them on YouTube.

“Ageless Iraq” is one of them, shot in the ’50s to introduce “a new country” to the world, “one that hasn’t forgotten the glories of its history.”

Since this movie was made, Iraq has been the site of repeated conflict and atrocities — chemical warfare, sectarian violence, a US-led invasion, and now ISIS’s blitz across the country. Many observers wonder whether Iraq will even be able to survive as a single, coherent political unit.

The movie is a jarring reminder that nothing in history is inevitable — and that there was once a time when even one of the world’s most problematic countries seemed like it was on a promising trajectory.

You can watch the entire film here and here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.