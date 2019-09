There is a reason Dubai’s residents call their city “the centre of now.”



Check out this surreal time-lapse video from Gerald Donovan (via Gizmodo), who took photos of the city every 30 seconds for 24 hours starting at 4 A.M.

Watch the sun rise and set over a rising global economic hub.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

