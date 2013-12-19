An Important Piece To 'The Internet Of Things' Puzzle Is Still Missing

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

The Internet Of Things and all of the devices associated with it are set to explode in 2014.

But before that can happen, a standard for storing data and connecting each of these new devices needs to be created. Right now, most of these devices lack the ability to share data between each other, and most can only be operated through an individual smartphone app or website.

The Internet itself first really became accessible only after developers came along and organised each of the Internet’s protocols in order to create a very clear standard for the way desktop computers could connect and share data and information between each other. This standard came in the form of HTML language.

AUTONOMOUS CONFIGURING: Christopher Mims at Quartz thinks that an HTML of sorts is a crucial element to the future potential of the Internet Of Things, saying, “Accomplishing this will mean giving devices the ability to autonomously configure themselves and discover and connect to each other, all of which simply isn’t possible now.”

An Internet Of Things HTML-style language will only become more vital as these devices proliferate across consumer homes, enterprise establishments, and government institutions. Without it, these devices may not ever function to their full potential. (Quartz)

BREAKING: Reuters is now reporting that China Mobile says it has not yet finalised its talks with Apple.

Because iOS 7 adoption has been more rapid than for any other new iOS version in the past, Apple is calling for all developers to optimise their apps to iOS 7 by February 1, 2014. iOS 7 adoption has eclipsed 75%. (TechCrunch)

Microsoft’s mobile business has had a resurgent 2013 thus far. With the acquisition of Nokia set to close in early 2014, analysts feel Microsoft will build on its strength and momentum to have a strong 2014. (Mobile Marketer)

PayPal will acquire backend services company StackMob, which helps companies develop their platforms for the mobile web and for mobile apps. (TechCrunch)

Popular streaming set-top box Roku 3 will finally be receiving a native YouTube app. This is a mutually beneficial partnership that will increase YouTube’s set-top box viewership while helping Roku eliminate unofficial, and often blocked, channels that Roku users had previously used to access YouTube. (Engadget)

Looking to cash-in on the mobile gaming boom, Samsung has developed an Android game pad suited primarily for its Galaxy lineup of phones. (The Next Web)

FROM ‘SUBSIDIES’ TO REAL PRICE COMPETITION: Ben Thompson at Strachery on price transparency at carriers in the U.S. “Ultimately, smartphone saturation is good news for consumers and bad for device manufacturers and carriers. Carriers have spent the last 6 years competing not for each others’ customers but rather in their efficiency in wringing more money out of their existing customer base through smartphone sales. Moving forward, though, the best means for growth is stealing customers, and the increase competition will mean lower prices and more transparency of the sort we are already seeing from T-Mobile and AT&T.” (Strachery)

MOVING ON: Walt Mossberg, personal tech reviewer at the WSJ and oracle about what’s good and what’s not in mobile computing says he and tech scoop artist Kara Swisher will be at a tech news site funded by “big name investors,” starting Jan. 1. (Walt Mossberg)

