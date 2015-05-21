Buy these home bar basics, and you'll be prepared to whip up 9 essential cocktails

Stocking a home bar can be daunting — unless you have one of New York’s savviest cocktail minds guiding your every purchase, which, thanks to this graphic curated by Eamon Rockey, you do.

A veteran bartender and the general manager of midtown’s Betony restaurant, Rockey recently visited the B.I. offices to school us on building a home bar from scratch.

His primary advice? “Allow the process to be cumulative. Start with a couple of staples and then ask yourself, What do I need to add one more of to make something new?”

Here, Rockey simplifies things, choosing nine timeless cocktails and outlining everything required to make them. To the right are the liquor, pantry, and barware staples you should buy, and down below are all the recipes they will yield.

Depending on your preferences, the whole setup can be had for approximately $US500.

