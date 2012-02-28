36 Cars Fell Into A Wisconsin Lake At An Ice Fishing Contest Gone Wrong

Photo: Brian Tomlinson via flickr

Here’s a tip: if you are not confident in the thickness of the ice on a frozen lake, don’t park on it.Unfortunately, people at an ice fishing tournament on Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin this weekend did not heed that advice.



According to the Pioneer Press, 36 cars fell through the ice into the frigid lake.

Parking on the ice is a common occurrence. The Pioneer Press reports that cars normally park on the lake for events like this. The difference is that this time, the cars were parked much closer together than usual.

This proved to be too much of a load for the one foot thick ice; it buckled under the weight.

Of the 50 cars parked on the lake, four were half underwater, 18 had been partly submerged, and 12 had water up to the top of the wheels.

Thankfully, nobody was injured and all of the cars were towed out of the shallow waters.

Perhaps the fishermen will think twice before parking on Lake Winnebago next time.

