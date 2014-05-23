London's Iconic Shard Skyscraper Was Just Hit By Lightning And The Images Are Surreal

The Shard, a famous skyscraper in London, was hit by lightning on Thursday during a storm.

Weather Channel meteorologist Tim Ballisty and others have been tweeting out an intense-looking photo originally posted on the Twitter feed of London company AIA Worldwide.

Check it out:

Well that was very exciting; better get back to work now the storms passed pic.twitter.com/LKvMbPiC6U

— AIA Worldwide (@aiaworldwide) May 22, 2014

Here’s another angle:

There’s also a YouTube video of the strike:

