London's Iconic Shard Skyscraper Was Just Hit By Lightning And The Images Are Surreal

Pamela Engel

The Shard, a famous skyscraper in London, was hit by lightning on Thursday during a storm.

Weather Channel meteorologist Tim Ballisty and others have been tweeting out an intense-looking photo originally posted on the Twitter feed of London company AIA Worldwide.

Check it out:

Here’s another angle:

There’s also a YouTube video of the strike:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.