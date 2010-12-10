An Hour With Google's First Chrome OS Netbook

Photo: Gizmodo

Here are some quick impressions on the hardware and software that we gleaned from about an hour’s worth of usage.

Likey

Plain matte finish both inside and outside the lid feels nice—the antithesis of shiny MacBooks

The trackpad really does not like having two fingers on it at once. It’s not multitouch, but you can use two fingers for right clicking.

Window switching with Alt+Tab is fast, and feels like switching workspaces (Spaces on OS X)

Fairly light and fairly thin

The keyboard keys are separated like MacBook and Envy, so I’m definitely used to typing on it

No function keys, instead, you have actually web-useful keys like back, forward, reload, fullscreen, next window and several standard laptop keys

Shutdown and resume really is almost instant

The screen doesn’t get incredibly bright, but it gets bright enough for indoor use

Gmail calling works! It’s only slightly laggy, and I sound like I’m in a closet, but otherwise, it works

No Likey

It’s definitely still a netbook—there’s an Atom processor inside—so heavy duty computing is out of the question

YouTube is limited to 480p, even on 1080p videos. There’s just no option to select the higher quality

Hulu is choppy, but it’s not unwatchable

Gmail noticeably is slower than on a MacBook Pro

There’s only one USB port

