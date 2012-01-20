'Sex And The City' Prequel Will Be Set In Carrie's 1980s High School

Carrie Bradshaw is coming back to primetime. The CW just ordered a pilot to bring the HBO hit to network TV.



Don’t get too excited. Sarah Jessica Parker and company aren’t reuniting for another season. Instead, the series will be based around “Sex and the City” author Candace Bushnell‘s prequel book, “The Carrie Diaries” which follows the young Carrie pre-success.The Hollywood Reporter adds:

It centres on Carrie Bradshaw during her senior year of high school in the early 1980s as she asks her first questions about love, sex, friendship and family while navigating the worlds of high school and Manhattan.

Hints of a prequel series spiked last September after EW reported the CW had a project in the works.

Even with “Gossip Girl” producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and “Sex and the City” writer and co-producer Amy B. Harris on board, the show may fall flat.

Other CW prequel revivals haven’t fared so well. (Neither “90210” and “Melrose Place” moved past one season.) Third time’s a charm, perhaps?

There is no word on who will play the budding fashionista—although rumours swirled last February about Blake Lively in the role.

At the very least, we’re hoping Sarah Jessica Parker and the girls make a cameo.

