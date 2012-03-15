A Frustrating Fact About The New iPad

The new iPad does not allow for FaceTime over 4G LTE, reports Dieter Bohn of The Verge.



WiFi-only FaceTime makes sense for earlier models because 3G doesn’t necessarily pack enough bandwidth to make video-chatting enjoyable.

But with data speeds that blow 3G out of the water, 4G LTE could (and arguably should) make truly mobile FaceTime video communication a reality.

Just a friendly reminder — FaceTime will remain a WiFi-only function with the new iPad.

