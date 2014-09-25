An Explosion Which Blacked Out Melbourne's CBD This Morning Was From A Faulty Power Cable

City of Melbourne. Photo:

Faulty cabling and a power surge in Melbourne’s CBD caused an underground explosion which blacked out parts of the city during this morning’s rush hour.

The explosion occurred just after 8am near William and Markets streets, The Herald Sun reports, and blew the cover off a manhole, forcing the closure of a number of roads around the area, causing delays for early morning commuters.

Power has been restored to the affected businesses and the cable is being repaired today.

One fireman was injured after receiving a minor shock while attending the incident.

