Explosion At An Iranian Natural-Gas Station Kills At Least One Guard

Given the recent turmoil in Iran, and the missile depot blast in November that was initially announced as a gas station explosion, the news today of a natural-gas station fire in Iran may be of interest.Mehr reports that the blast occurred in the northern Iranian city of Rasht and left at least one guard dead (via Bloomberg).



An increase in gas pressure is being blamed for the explosion, and the ensuing fire that killed the guard.

Mehr said the incident occurred at the Lakan gas station in Rasht, but officials refuse to say where exactly the blast took place.

