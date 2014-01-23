An Expat Banker Is Facing Death Threats And A Workplace Investigation For Mocking Poor People Of Singapore

Anton Casey offended locals with the comment: ‘Normal service can resume, once I have washed the stench of public transport off me.’ He has since deactivated his Facebook account.

British expat Anton Casey is facing death threats and an investigation by his employer Crossinvest for mocking the poor people of his adopted home of Singapore.

Locals were offended when Casey, who is married to former Miss Singapore Bernice Wong and has lived on the island for 11 years, posted a photo of his young son on the train on Sunday with the caption: “Daddy, where is your car and who are all these poor people?”

The 39-year-old wealth manager’s Porsche was under repair at the time.

Casey’s photo was posted to his personal Facebook page but went viral, leading his critics to a series of other posts calling a local taxi driver a “retard”, and complaining of the “stench” of public transport.

He apologised for the comments via Fulford Public Relations on Tuesday. Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister K Shanmugam questioned the sincerity of his apology in a statement this afternoon:

Like many Singaporeans, I am terribly upset and offended by what he has posted. Deeply offensive, wrong, and unacceptable. Those who have done well in life should always be looking out for others – especially the less well-off or needy. It is basic human decency. Instead Mr Casey showed contempt. Having money and a Porsche, does not automatically mean that one is superior. Character is important.

Crossinvest managing director Christophe Audergon said the comments were made in poor taste, stating:

Crossinvest has clear policies regarding the codes of conduct expected of its employees. That code of conduct extends to social media. We are currently investigating the comments made by our employee and will take appropriate action once we are in possession of all the facts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.