An Exclusive Tour Of The Midtown Club Where Billionaires Like Steve Schwarzman Hang Out

Deleon tequila was having a free tequila tasting when we arrived.

Welcome to the Core Club, a place where Walll Street’s elite go to relax, do some work, and rub elbows with their peers.



Naturally, it’s super exclusive.

But not in the way that the Harvard or Yale Clubs are exclusive. Most members aren’t bluebloods, they’re self made (but still wealthy beyond belief, of course).

According to The New York Times “At the Core Club, members have things more unusual in common than Mayflower bloodlines or shared memories of freshman year at Deerfield.”

The club costs $50,000 up front and $15,000 a year to join — but no worries, you can expense it. In fact, you have to. Have the salary to back this up, though, and you will enjoy incredible perks. See for yourself.

Pictures and headlines by Courtney Comstock.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.