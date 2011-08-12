An Exclusive Look Into The Most Happening Day In MLB Fan Cave History

Photo: Corey Nachman

Just before opening day of the 2011 Major League Baseball season, the league launched a brand new way to entertain it’s throngs of younger, technologically inclined, die hard fans: the MLB Fan Cave.The Fan Cave has become something of a phenomenon for MLB. There hasn’t ever been a place that allows for this much multimedia interaction between players and fans in the league’s history.



A profoundly empty general description of the MLB Fan Cave is that it’s a place where two crazed baseball fans, Yankee worshipper Mike O’Hara and beleaguered Orioles fan Ryan Wagner, have undertaken the arduous yet enviable task of watching all 2,430 regular season games that will take place during the 2011 season. That’s not including post season games, which they will have to watch too.

There’s more to the Fan Cave than that.

On a weekly basis, the New York City based Cave produces several funny videos starring major leaguers and celebrities, and conducts interviews with movers and shakers in the baseball and pop-culture world. Slightly less frequently, the Fan Cave will host performance art pieces, concerts, and functions for MLB sponsors.

Yesterday, the MLB Fan Cave experienced their busiest day yet. Five big leaguers, including New York Yankees ace CC Sabathia and Padres All-Star closer Heath Bell, showed up. Sabathia was there to support a new Pepsi contest that will bring Major League legends into a town to play a game ala Field of Dreams and Bell brought along four of his bullpen cohorts to film a comedic sketch (that Bell came up with himself) about being firefighters.

Not only that, World Champion billiards player Jeanette “The Black Widow” Lee made an appearance at the Fan Cave pool table, and New Era caps hosted a cool party in the basement.

Come with us for a tour of the MLB Fan Cave, photos of yesterday’s highlights, and an interview with CC Sabathia.

