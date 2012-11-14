A Complete Overview Of The State Of Global Markets And Where They Are Going

Photo: Waverly Advisors
Investment strategists at Waverly Advisors are out with the firm’s latest client presentation giving a complete update on trading in global markets.As correlations remain elevated and markets trade in sync, Waverly says, portfolio diversification has become increasingly difficult and it’s more important now than ever for market participants to keep a “tactical perspective.”
The Waverly presentation looks at recent developments in several global markets and offers some thoughts on where they are likely to go from here.
For more on Waverly Advisors, see here >
Volatility has not risen much in spite of the bond rally, and it could eventually move to fill the gap
The correlation between European and Asian markets has only fallen below 0.5 once in the last 6 years
The Chinese economy is bouncing for now, but long term, they still haven't addressed major structural issues
