'NYPD Blue' Writer Could Head To Prison For Allegedly Punching His Poodle To Death

Not Shuttleworth’s poodle.

Photo: domat33f/Flickr

Getting on the bad side of a 230-pound man can’t bode well for any small dog, but in this case it allegedly proved fatal. Ted Shuttleworth, a screenwriter who worked on the “NYPD Blue” series, allegedly got mad at his poodle, Lola, and punched her in the face, the New York Post reported.



He reportedly rushed her to a vet hospital where she was declared dead due to brain injury caused by a hard hit to the head.

Shuttleworth, who reportedly hit the dog in May, was arrested at his house Saturday morning and could face a year in prison.

