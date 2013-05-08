An Ex-Googler, Ex-Yahoo Really Good At Putting Himself In Money-Making Situations Just Joined The Board Of TapAd

AdMeldThe biggest sector in New York tech remains ad tech.



One of the biggest names in New York ad tech is Michael Barrett.

He made his name running ad sales at MySpace (back when that was still a big deal).

Then he sold a company, Admeld, to Google for bank.

Then his buddy, interim Yahoo CEO Ross Levinsohn, poached him from Google to run ad sales at Yahoo.

Then Levinsohn left Yahoo, and Yahoo’s new CEO, Marissa Mayer, gave Barrett a big exit package.

For those keeping score, that’s: Cha-ching. Cha-ching. Cha-ching.

The old cha-ching times three.

So everyone’s been wondering: What’s next for Barrett?

We just found out.

A couple sources close to the situation say he’s joining the board of a company called TapAd.

TapAd allows brands to buy ads targeting the same person across multiple platforms (Home PCs, smartphones, smart TVs, etc.)

We hear it’s valuation is close to $140 million, and that people at the company believe 2013 revenues will be around $40 million.

An official announcement is coming tomorrow.

