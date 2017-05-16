An ex-Google exec was lured with a $325,000 salary to lead Australian startup Tech Mpire

Tech Mpire’s Lee Hunter and Luke Taylor. (Source: supplied)

ASX-listed marketing tech firm Tech Mpire has recruited former Google and YouTube executive Lee Hunter as its new chief executive officer.

Hunter – who had served as non-executive director and consultant for the past three months — has replaced Luke Taylor, who shifted across to the newly created position of chief technology officer. Taylor has also resigned as director.

Hunter was the Google Asia-Pacific head of marketing strategy and innovation for more than two years before departing in November, and YouTube’s global head of brand marketing and creative from 2011 to 2014.

Tech Mpire chair Stephen Belben thanked Taylor for building “an impressive product” during his time as chief executive and taking the company into a $6 million reverse float in 2015.

“It makes sense for his sole focus to now be devoted to evolving our technology,” he said. “We’re pleased to have him as our first chief technology officer.”

Hunter comes on for a two-year contract on a base salary of $275,000 per year with a possible annual bonus of up to $50,000, plus stock opportunities.

Belben said the leadership shuffle was necessary to realise its “ambitious goals” in pursuing international growth.

“The experience Lee brings from working with tech giants, Google and YouTube, will be invaluable to the management and direction of Tech Mpire,” he said.

Tech Mpire was founded in 2008 and in the past has cited Facebook, Amazon, Samsung and Alibaba as some of the customers that use its mobile marketing technology platform.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.