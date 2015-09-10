An ex-Goldman trader is launching a massive new hedge fund

NASA Edward Eisler is launching a big new fund.

An ex-Goldman Sachs trader is launching a new macro hedge fund, and he’s already raised a massive amount of money.

Edward Eisler, a former co-head of Goldman’s global securities division, has raised $US1 billion for his new London-based Eisler Capital, the Wall Street Journal’s Justin Baer reports.

That’s quite a feat. Most hedge funds nowadays would struggle to raise $US1 billion by launch.

It requires a huge amount of trust from investors , and recently hedge fund performance has been shaky.

Many hedge funds have been hit hard by the recent market volatility, and on average, they’re down 1% this year.

Eisler’s new firm will begin trading in 2016 and has hired about 12 people, according to the Journal.

Before launching the new firm, Eisler unsuccessfully attempted to launch a $US2 billion emerging-market focused private equity firm.

