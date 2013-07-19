An Ex-Employee Stole $600,000 From The Reserve Bank Of Australia

Photo: Getty Images

Megha Mizerni, a former facilities manager with Australia’s central bank, has pleaded guilty to stealing $600,000 by falsifying invoices.

According to the AFR Megha worked in the RBA’s Melbourne CBD office and is due to be sentenced in October.

“The Reserve Bank is taking the appropriate steps to recover the ­stolen funds, and expects to be ­successful,” a spokesperson said.

