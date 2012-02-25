An Ex-Clippers Girl Tells Us What It Takes To Become A Professional Dancer

Photo: Courtesy of Anderson Group Public Relations

Tap, lyrical, line-dancing, the wedding waltz. Christy Curtis Buss has performed and taught them all.Buss, married to Johnny Buss, son of Lakers owner Jerry Buss, has been dancing since she was three years old. Mesmerized by her mother tapping and twirling at a young age, Buss started performing alongside her mother and then started teaching dance as a young age.



When Buss, now 53, danced as a child, she’d spend four or more days a week in the studio, dancing from about 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Since Title IX didn’t exist yet, young girls practiced dance almost exclusively, Buss said.

“I danced all day, every day,” Buss said. “In this era [young girls] get so many options that dance is a lot different. The discipline and how long you dance have all decreased.”

Over the course of her career, Buss choreographed scenes for the NBC soap opera “Days Of Our Lives” for 19 years, choreographed for the LA Sparks, and danced for the LA Clippers.

Today, she owns “The Studio Art Of Dance,” where about 400 students, ages three to 18, take classes from her throughout the week.

In the era of soccer, softball, basketball and countless other after-school activities for kids, Buss said that achieving professional status takes some serious extra work.

She shared some tips with us on how to become an elite, professional dancer:

Discipline: If you want to be a professional, dance is something you need to commit to completely, Buss said.

Keep learning new ways to express yourself through dance. “Your body is an instrument. And you never want to stop learning with that tool,” Buss said.

Keep performing in front of others. Learning and practicing combos, and then performing them in front of others is the best way to keep sharp and stay on an elite level.

Get used to rejection.”It’s a part of any industry in the art world,” Buss said. “But it’s not you personally. It’s the look, the new skills. It’s always something you can fix if you want it bad enough.”

