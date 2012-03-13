250 YEARS OF GENIUS: A Look At The Evolution Of Guinness Advertising

Guinness 1934

Photo: Guinness

Guinness was founded in 1759 but didn’t publish its first ad until 1794.In the early 20th century, the brewery began setting the standard for beer advertising with witty, engaging ads that helped create arguably the best-known beer worldwide.

People can still quote its first tagline—”Guinness is good for you”—even though it is 83 years old. More recently, the brewer campaigned on Facebook to set a record for the largest St Patrick’s Day party. (And yes, the Guinness Book of World Records was also originally a marketing stunt by the company.)

