An Estimated 215,000 People Went To Jon Stewart's "Rally To Restore Sanity And/Or Fear"

CBS News estimates that 215,000 people attended the “Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear” held in D.C. on Saturday by Comedy Central hosts Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert. The methodology was based on aerial crowd photos, and it was the same one that CBS used to determine that roughly 87,000 people had attended Glenn Beck’s “Restoring honour” rally in August. CBS also notes that The New York Times Brian Stelter had tweeted that the Park Service told Viacom “well over 200,000” attendees were present.



