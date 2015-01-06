An Internet Entrepreneur Sold This San Francisco Apartment For $6 Million -- And He's Giving It All Away To Charity

Lorry Lokey, founder of media-relations site Business Wire, has sold his stunning San Francisco apartment for $US6 million, Curbed SF reports.
Lokey bought the home for $US4.6 million in 2006, but he isn’t looking to turn a profit on the sale. A signer of the Giving Pledge, Lokey pledged to donate the money the apartment fetches in an effort to get closer to his goal of donating $US1 billion.
He first listed the home for $US6.25 million in October 2014.
The 2,200-square-foot apartment is gorgeous, with views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Bay Bridge, and downtown San Francisco.
Located in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighbourhood, the apartment has incredible views of the Bay.
Lokey makes his primary residence in Atherton, but he often used this space for entertaining guests. He told the Wall Street Journal that he'll miss seeing his guests' reactions to the view.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.