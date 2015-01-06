An Internet Entrepreneur Sold This San Francisco Apartment For $6 Million -- And He's Giving It All Away To Charity

Lorry Lokey, founder of media-relations site Business Wire, has sold his stunning San Francisco apartment for $US6 million, Curbed SF reports.

Lokey bought the home for $US4.6 million in 2006, but he isn’t looking to turn a profit on the sale. A signer of the Giving Pledge, Lokey pledged to donate the money the apartment fetches in an effort to get closer to his goal of donating $US1 billion.

He first listed the home for $US6.25 million in October 2014.

The 2,200-square-foot apartment is gorgeous, with views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Bay Bridge, and downtown San Francisco.

