An Internet Entrepreneur Listed His San Francisco Apartment For $6.25 Million -- And He's Giving It All Away To Charity

Madeline Stone
Lokey houseCastaldo Properties

Lorry Lokey, founder of media-relations site Business Wire, has listed his stunning San Francisco apartment for $US6.25 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Lokey bought the home for $US4.6 million in 2006, but he isn’t looking to turn a profit on his real estate. A signer of the Giving Pledge, Lokey plans to donate the money the apartment fetches in an effort to get closer to his goal of donating $US1 billion.

The 2,200-square-foot apartment is gorgeous, with views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Bay Bridge, and downtown San Francisco.

Located in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighbourhood, the apartment has incredible views of the Bay.

Lokey makes his primary residence in Atherton, but he often used this space for entertaining guests. He told the WSJ that he'll miss seeing his guests' reactions to the view.

Source: Wall Street Journal

You can't really blame them for having that kind of reaction -- the view is amazing.

You can see all the way to Alcatraz.

And it's high above San Francisco.

The kitchen is spacious and has bird's eye maple cabinets.

Lokey is selling the apartment furnished.

There are lots of Asian-inspired decorations on the walls.

The apartment has two bedrooms, both with stellar views.

There's also a wraparound terrace.

Here's a look at one of the two bathrooms.

The views are just as stunning at night.

You can even see the Golden Gate Bridge lit up.

